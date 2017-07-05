Nature's Bounty Adult Multivitamin Gummies Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Adult Multivitamin Gummies

75 ctUPC: 0007431230421
Product Details

A delicious way to get the nutrients your body needs. Each serving of Nature’s Bounty® Adult Multivitamin Gummies provide 100% Daily Value or more of 4 key B Vitamins, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D to keep you going strong while supporting your immune system and promoting bone health.

  • Support for your daily nutritional needs
  • Orange, cherry, & grape flavored
  • Gluten free
  • Sodium free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
37.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Choline Bitartrate , Inositol . Other Ingredients : Corn Syrup , Sugar , Water , Gelatin . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Beeswax , Citric Acid , Colors ( Purple Berry Color Concentrate , Black Carrot Juice Concentrate , Annatto ) , Fractionated Coconut Oil , Lactic Acid , Maltodextrin , Natural Flavors , Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
