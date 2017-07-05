Nature's Bounty Adult Multivitamin Gummies
Product Details
A delicious way to get the nutrients your body needs. Each serving of Nature’s Bounty® Adult Multivitamin Gummies provide 100% Daily Value or more of 4 key B Vitamins, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D to keep you going strong while supporting your immune system and promoting bone health.
- Support for your daily nutritional needs
- Orange, cherry, & grape flavored
- Gluten free
- Sodium free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Choline Bitartrate , Inositol . Other Ingredients : Corn Syrup , Sugar , Water , Gelatin . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Beeswax , Citric Acid , Colors ( Purple Berry Color Concentrate , Black Carrot Juice Concentrate , Annatto ) , Fractionated Coconut Oil , Lactic Acid , Maltodextrin , Natural Flavors , Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More