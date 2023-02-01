Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty® Anxiety & Stress Relief Ashwagandha Supplement Tablets
50 ctUPC: 0007431200491
From pressing deadlines to busy schedules, we’ve all experienced our fair share of stressful situations. That’s why we’re excited to introduce new Nature's Bounty® Anxiety and Stress Relief tablets. With the use of a clinically studied ingredient known as Ashwagandha KSM-66®, we’ve developed a formula that helps support a healthy response to occasional stress and anxiety.* For additional benefits, each serving contains 200mg of L-Theanine to support the mood centers of the brain and promote a calm, relaxed mood.*
- Supports occasional stress and anxiety*
- Includes 200 mg of L-Theanine per serving to promote a calm, relaxed mood
- Contains clinically studied extract, Ashwagandha KSM-66®
- Guaranteed quality and laboratory tested
- #1 Herbal Supplement Brand**
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease