From pressing deadlines to busy schedules, we’ve all experienced our fair share of stressful situations. That’s why we’re excited to introduce new Nature's Bounty® Anxiety and Stress Relief tablets. With the use of a clinically studied ingredient known as Ashwagandha KSM-66®, we’ve developed a formula that helps support a healthy response to occasional stress and anxiety.* For additional benefits, each serving contains 200mg of L-Theanine to support the mood centers of the brain and promote a calm, relaxed mood.*

Supports occasional stress and anxiety*

Includes 200 mg of L-Theanine per serving to promote a calm, relaxed mood

Contains clinically studied extract, Ashwagandha KSM-66®

Guaranteed quality and laboratory tested

#1 Herbal Supplement Brand**

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease