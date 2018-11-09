Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin found in oatmeal, vegetables, and soy. As part of the B-Family of vitamins, Biotin helps support a healthy nervous system and aids in the conversion of food into energy.Biotin also helps to support healthy hair, skin and nails. Just place the quick dissolve tablet under your tongue for 30 seconds before swallowing. You'll enjoy the bust of great natural strawberry flavor and the benefits of Biotin!

Supports healthy hair, skin & nails*

Energy support*

Natural strawberry flavor

Suitable for vegetarians

Gluten free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.