Nature's Bounty Biotin Softgels 5000mcg 150 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Bounty Biotin Softgels 5000mcg 150 Count

150 ctUPC: 0007431229619
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32

Product Details

Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin found in oatmeal, vegetables, and soy. As part of the B-Family of vitamins, Biotin helps support energy metabolism and aids in the conversion of food into energy.

  • Supports healthy hair, skin, & nails
  • Energy support
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives
  • No sugar

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.