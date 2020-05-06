Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Biotin Softgels 5000mcg 150 Count
150 ctUPC: 0007431229619
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin found in oatmeal, vegetables, and soy. As part of the B-Family of vitamins, Biotin helps support energy metabolism and aids in the conversion of food into energy.
- Supports healthy hair, skin, & nails
- Energy support
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
- No sugar
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.