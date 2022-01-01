Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin found in oatmeal, vegetables, and soy. As part of the B-Family of vitamins, Biotin helps support energy metabolsim and aids in the conversion of food into energy.* Biotin also helps to support healthy hair, skin and nails.* Super Potency Biotin is designed to provide ample amounts of this essential nutrient to maximize its benefits.

Supports Healthy: Carbohydrate, Fat & Protein Metabolism Hair, Skin & nails

Rapid Release Liquid Softgel

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.