Nature's Bounty Black Cohosh Capsules 540mg
100 ctUPC: 0007431233511
Purchase Options
Product Details
Black Cohosh helps support the unique physiology of a woman – especially during menopause.* As one of the leading herbs for women’s health, Black Cohosh is the holistic choice for menopausal support.*
- Helps with hot flashes, night sweats, and mild mood changes*
- Whole herb
- Natural menopausal support*
- Non-GMO
- Gluten free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Cohosh , Gelatin , Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More