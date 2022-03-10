Black Cohosh helps support the unique physiology of a woman – especially during menopause.* As one of the leading herbs for women’s health, Black Cohosh is the holistic choice for menopausal support.*

Helps with hot flashes, night sweats, and mild mood changes*

Whole herb

Natural menopausal support*

Non-GMO

Gluten free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.