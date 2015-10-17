Calcium is the primary mineral responsible for strong bones.The body also uses Calcium for proper muscle contraction, nerve function and is involved with heartbeat regulationfunction.Vitamin D assists in Calcium absorption and maintaining a healthy immune system.Because the body cannot produce Calcium, a balanced diet, regular exercise, healthy lifestyle choices and adequate intake of Calcium and Vitamin D can play a role in maintaining optimal bone health.

100% Daily Value of Vitamin D3

Help Optimize Calcium Absorption

May Reduce the Risk of Osteoporosis

