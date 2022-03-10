Nature's Bounty Calcium 600 with Vitamin D3 Tablets
Product Details
Calcium is the primary mineral responsible for strong bones and teeth. The body also uses calcium for proper muscle contraction, nerve functions, and heart function. Vitamin D3 assists in maintaining a healthy immune system. Just two tablets of calcium 600 with vitamin D3 gives you the support of 120% of the daily value for calcium. Adequate calcium and vitamin D, as part of a healthful diet along with physical activity, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis in later life.
- Helps build strong bones
- Inovled in proper muscle contraction impulse
- Helps support neuromuscular health
- Helps maintain a healthy immune system
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D ( Cholecalciferol ) , Calcium Carbonate , Other Ingredients , : , Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Vegetables Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More