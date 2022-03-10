Nature's Bounty Calcium 600 with Vitamin D3 Tablets Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Calcium 600 with Vitamin D3 Tablets Perspective: left
Nature's Bounty Calcium 600 with Vitamin D3 Tablets Perspective: right
Calcium is the primary mineral responsible for strong bones and teeth. The body also uses calcium for proper muscle contraction, nerve functions, and heart function. Vitamin D3 assists in maintaining a healthy immune system. Just two tablets of calcium 600 with vitamin D3 gives you the support of 120% of the daily value for calcium. Adequate calcium and vitamin D, as part of a healthful diet along with physical activity, may reduce the risk of osteoporosis in later life.

  • Helps build strong bones
  • Inovled in proper muscle contraction impulse
  • Helps support neuromuscular health
  • Helps maintain a healthy immune system

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
125.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D ( Cholecalciferol ) , Calcium Carbonate , Other Ingredients , : , Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Vegetables Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Corn and Its Derivatives.

