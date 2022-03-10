Nature's Bounty Calcium Softgels Twin Pack 1200mg
Product Details
Calcium is the primary mineral responsible for strong, healthy bones.These softgels are enhanced with Vitamin D, which assists with Calcium absorption and immune support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Contains : 2% of : Corn Oil , Mannitol , Sorbitol Sorbitan Solution , Soy Lecithin , Titanium Dioxide Color , Yellow Beeswax .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More