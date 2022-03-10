Nature's Bounty Calcium Softgels Twin Pack 1200mg Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Calcium Softgels Twin Pack 1200mg

240 ctUPC: 0007431219961
Product Details

Calcium is the primary mineral responsible for strong, healthy bones.These softgels are enhanced with Vitamin D, which assists with Calcium absorption and immune support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Contains : 2% of : Corn Oil , Mannitol , Sorbitol Sorbitan Solution , Soy Lecithin , Titanium Dioxide Color , Yellow Beeswax .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
