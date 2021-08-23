Hover to Zoom
Nature’s Bounty Calcium Vitamin D3 Softgels 25mcg 120 Count
120 ctUPC: 0007431213437
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
Calcium is the primary mineral responsible for strong, healthy bones.* These softgels are enhanced with Vitamin D, which assists with Calcium absorption and immune support. Vitamin D3 assists in Calcium absorption and also supports a healthy immune system.
- Liquid Filled Absorbable
- Promotes Bone Health
- Rapid Release Liquid Softgel
- May Reduce the Risk of Osteoporosis
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.