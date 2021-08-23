Calcium is the primary mineral responsible for strong, healthy bones.* These softgels are enhanced with Vitamin D, which assists with Calcium absorption and immune support. Vitamin D3 assists in Calcium absorption and also supports a healthy immune system.

Liquid Filled Absorbable

Promotes Bone Health

Rapid Release Liquid Softgel

May Reduce the Risk of Osteoporosis

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.