Cinnamon is an ancient herb that has gained wide-spread popularity for its ability to help support sugar and fat metabolism. Chromium Picolinate promotes carbohydrate and fat metabolism. This scientifically formulated supplement forms and unbeatable combination for supporting your nutrition plan.

High Potency

Promotes Sugar, Metabolism, Heart and Circulatory Health*

Synergistic Ingredients

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.