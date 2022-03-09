Nature's Bounty Co Q-10 Softgels 100mg Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Co Q-10 Softgels 100mg Perspective: left
Nature's Bounty Co Q-10 Softgels 100mg Perspective: right
Nature's Bounty Co Q-10 Softgels 100mg

60 ctUPC: 0007431217640
Product Details

These heart-healthy softgels feature a complementary blend of Co Q-10 and L-Carnitine that provides powerful antioxidant and cardiovascular support.This formula can also play a role in helping the body convert food to energy.

  • Value Size
  • Promotes Heart Health
  • Rapid Release Liquid Softgel

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-Carnitine ( L-carnitine Fumarate ) , Coenzyme Q-10 . Other Ingredients : Rice Bran Oil , Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Natural Caramel Color .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More