These heart-healthy softgels feature a complementary blend of Co Q-10 and L-Carnitine that provides powerful antioxidant and cardiovascular support.This formula can also play a role in helping the body convert food to energy.

Value Size

Promotes Heart Health

Rapid Release Liquid Softgel

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.