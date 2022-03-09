Nature's Bounty Co Q-10 Softgels 100mg
Product Details
These heart-healthy softgels feature a complementary blend of Co Q-10 and L-Carnitine that provides powerful antioxidant and cardiovascular support.This formula can also play a role in helping the body convert food to energy.
- Value Size
- Promotes Heart Health
- Rapid Release Liquid Softgel
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Carnitine ( L-carnitine Fumarate ) , Coenzyme Q-10 . Other Ingredients : Rice Bran Oil , Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Natural Caramel Color .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More