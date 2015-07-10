Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Evening Primrose Oil Rapid Release Softgels 1000mg
60 ctUPC: 0007431207373
Product Details
Evening Primrose is a natural source of the unsaturated fatty acid, Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA), that promotes women's health and helps provide nutritional support for PMS.*
- Promotes Women’s Health*
- Standardized to 90mg GLA
- Non-GMO
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Primrose Oil Evening , Other Ingredients , : , Gelatin , Glycerine
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
