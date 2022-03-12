Nature's Bounty Fish Flax Borage 1200mg Omega 3-6-9 Softgels Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Fish Flax Borage 1200mg Omega 3-6-9 Softgels
Nature's Bounty Fish Flax Borage 1200mg Omega 3-6-9 Softgels
Nature's Bounty Fish Flax Borage 1200mg Omega 3-6-9 Softgels
Nature's Bounty Fish Flax Borage 1200mg Omega 3-6-9 Softgels
Nature's Bounty Fish Flax Borage 1200mg Omega 3-6-9 Softgels

72 ctUPC: 0007431210151
Product Details

This exceptional product is a blend of Fish, Flax and Borage Oils, which contains polyunsaturated fatty acids your body needs. Fish and Flax oils provide Omega -3 fatty acids (ALA, EPA & DHA) which are important for promoting heart health. This product also includes Omega-6 and Omega-9 fatty acids.

  • Omega 3-6-9
  • Promotes Heart Health
  • Rapid Release Liquid Softgels
  • Purified to Eliminate Mercury, PCBs and Dioxins

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
D Alpha Tocopherol , Fish Oil , Borage Seed Oil , Flax Seed Oil Organic , Other Ingredients , : , Gelatin , Glycerine , Soybeans Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.