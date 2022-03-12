This exceptional product is a blend of Fish, Flax and Borage Oils, which contains polyunsaturated fatty acids your body needs. Fish and Flax oils provide Omega -3 fatty acids (ALA, EPA & DHA) which are important for promoting heart health. This product also includes Omega-6 and Omega-9 fatty acids.

Omega 3-6-9

Promotes Heart Health

Rapid Release Liquid Softgels

Purified to Eliminate Mercury, PCBs and Dioxins

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.