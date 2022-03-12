Nature's Bounty Fish Flax Borage 1200mg Omega 3-6-9 Softgels
Product Details
This exceptional product is a blend of Fish, Flax and Borage Oils, which contains polyunsaturated fatty acids your body needs. Fish and Flax oils provide Omega -3 fatty acids (ALA, EPA & DHA) which are important for promoting heart health. This product also includes Omega-6 and Omega-9 fatty acids.
- Omega 3-6-9
- Promotes Heart Health
- Rapid Release Liquid Softgels
- Purified to Eliminate Mercury, PCBs and Dioxins
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
D Alpha Tocopherol , Fish Oil , Borage Seed Oil , Flax Seed Oil Organic , Other Ingredients , : , Gelatin , Glycerine , Soybeans Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
