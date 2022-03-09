Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Folic Acid Tablets 800mcg
250 ctUPC: 0007431202843
Product Details
Folic Acid has been closely associated with Women's Health in the news for the past few years, but this essential B-Vitamin is important for everybody!* Folic Acid contributes to a healthy heart, healthy cell growth, energy metabolism, and more.*
- Promotes cardiovascular health*
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Non-GMO
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.