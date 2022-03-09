Nature's Bounty Folic Acid Tablets 800mcg Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Folic Acid Tablets 800mcg Perspective: left
Nature's Bounty Folic Acid Tablets 800mcg Perspective: right
Nature's Bounty Folic Acid Tablets 800mcg

250 ctUPC: 0007431202843
Product Details

Folic Acid has been closely associated with Women's Health in the news for the past few years, but this essential B-Vitamin is important for everybody!* Folic Acid contributes to a healthy heart, healthy cell growth, energy metabolism, and more.*

  • Promotes cardiovascular health*
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.