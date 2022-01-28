Nature's Bounty Garcinia Cambogia & Coconut Oil Rapid Release Softgels 1000mg
Product Details
Nature's Bounty's Garcinia Cambogia & Coconut Oil formula combines 1,000 milligrams of standardized Garcinia Cambogia Extract and 1,000 milligrams of Coconut Oil. Garcinia Cambogia is standardized to 50% Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) while Coconut Oil provides a convenient source of medium chain triglycerides (MCT's).*
- With Standardized Garcinia Cambogia 50% Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA)
- Rapid Release Softgels
- Guaranteed Quality
- Laboratory Tested
- Made in the USA
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Garcinia Cambogia Extract ( Garcinia Cambogia ) ( Fruit ) Standardized To Contain : Hydroxycitric Acid ( Hca ) ( Salt , Form ) , Coconut Oil ( Cocos Nucifera ) ( Seed ) Which Typically Contains : Lauric Acid , Myristic Acid , Caprylic Acid , Palmitic Acid , Capric Acid , Oleic Acid , Stearic Acid , Linoleic Acid . Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Palm Kernel Oil ) Which Typically Contains : Caproic Acid , Caprylic Acid , Capric Acid , Lauric Acid , Myristic Acid . .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
