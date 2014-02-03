Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Garlic Rapid Release Softgels
100 ctUPC: 0007431212326
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
Garlic has been traditionally used to support heart and cardiovascular health.* Our specialized cold processing method preserves the natural goodness while reducing the odor.
- Supports Circulatory Function*
- Cold Processed to Reduce Odor
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- No Preservatives
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.