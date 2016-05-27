Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba Capsules 120mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba Capsules 120mg Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba Capsules 120mg Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba Capsules 120mg

100 ctUPC: 0007431204544
Purchase Options

Product Details

Ginkgo Biloba helps support brain function and can help support memory, especially occasional mild memory problems associated with aging.* Just one capsule a day helps maintain healthy circulation to the arms, legs and brain and helps support mental alertness.*

  • Supports healthy brain function & circulation*
  • Helps support mental alertness*
  • Standardized extract
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ginkgo Ginko Biloba Extract , Other Ingredients , : , Rice , Powder , Gelatin , Vegetables Magnesium Stearate , Silica

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More