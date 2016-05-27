Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba Capsules 120mg
Product Details
Ginkgo Biloba helps support brain function and can help support memory, especially occasional mild memory problems associated with aging.* Just one capsule a day helps maintain healthy circulation to the arms, legs and brain and helps support mental alertness.*
- Supports healthy brain function & circulation*
- Helps support mental alertness*
- Standardized extract
- Non-GMO
- Gluten free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ginkgo Ginko Biloba Extract , Other Ingredients , : , Rice , Powder , Gelatin , Vegetables Magnesium Stearate , Silica
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More