​​​Ginkgo Biloba helps support brain function and can help support memory, especially occasional mild memory problems associated with aging.* Our easy-to-swallow coated tablets help maintain healthy circulation to the extremities and help support mental alertness.*

Supports Healthy Brain Function & Circulation*

Helps Support Mental Alertness*

Standardized Extract

Can Help Support Memory, Especially Occasional Mild Memory Problems Associated with Aging*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.