Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba Herbal Supplement 60mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba Herbal Supplement 60mg

200 ctUPC: 0007431217243
Purchase Options

Product Details

​​​Ginkgo Biloba helps support brain function and can help support memory, especially occasional mild memory problems associated with aging.* Our easy-to-swallow coated tablets help maintain healthy circulation to the extremities and help support mental alertness.*

  • Supports Healthy Brain Function & Circulation*
  • Helps Support Mental Alertness*
  • Standardized Extract
  • Can Help Support Memory, Especially Occasional Mild Memory Problems Associated with Aging*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.