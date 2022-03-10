Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Ginkgo Biloba Herbal Supplement 60mg
200 ctUPC: 0007431217243
Purchase Options
Product Details
Ginkgo Biloba helps support brain function and can help support memory, especially occasional mild memory problems associated with aging.* Our easy-to-swallow coated tablets help maintain healthy circulation to the extremities and help support mental alertness.*
- Supports Healthy Brain Function & Circulation*
- Helps Support Mental Alertness*
- Standardized Extract
- Can Help Support Memory, Especially Occasional Mild Memory Problems Associated with Aging*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.