Nature's Bounty Iron Capsules 28mg

90 ctUPC: 0007431201603
Product Details

Iron is a necessary component of hemoglobin, the oxygen carrier in the blood and is also important for energy utilization. Gentle Iron contains Iron Bis-Glycinate, a well-tolerated form of Iron that is gentle to your system.

  • 1 Per Day Capsule
  • Iron Glycinate with Folic Acid, Vitamin B12 & Vitamin C
  • Promotes Red Blood Cell Production
  • Gentle on Your Stomach

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients , : , Maltodextrin , Gelatin , Vegetables Magnesium Stearate , Silica

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
