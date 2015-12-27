Nature's Bounty Iron Capsules 28mg
Product Details
Iron is a necessary component of hemoglobin, the oxygen carrier in the blood and is also important for energy utilization. Gentle Iron contains Iron Bis-Glycinate, a well-tolerated form of Iron that is gentle to your system.
- 1 Per Day Capsule
- Iron Glycinate with Folic Acid, Vitamin B12 & Vitamin C
- Promotes Red Blood Cell Production
- Gentle on Your Stomach
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients , : , Maltodextrin , Gelatin , Vegetables Magnesium Stearate , Silica
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More