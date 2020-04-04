Nature's Bounty Magnesium Softgels 400mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Bounty Magnesium Softgels 400mg

75 ctUPC: 0007431259408
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32

Product Details

Nature's Bounty® Magnesium provides 100% of the daily recommended value for this important mineral in just one softgel.

  • Supports bone & muscle health*
  • Guaranteed quality
  • Laboratory tested
  • Non-GMO
  • No artificial flavor, sweetener, preservatives, sugar, starch, milk, lactose, gluten, wheat, yeast, or fish
  • Sodium free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.