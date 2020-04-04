Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Magnesium Softgels 400mg
75 ctUPC: 0007431259408
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
Nature's Bounty® Magnesium provides 100% of the daily recommended value for this important mineral in just one softgel.
- Supports bone & muscle health*
- Guaranteed quality
- Laboratory tested
- Non-GMO
- No artificial flavor, sweetener, preservatives, sugar, starch, milk, lactose, gluten, wheat, yeast, or fish
- Sodium free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.