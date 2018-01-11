Nature’s Bounty Magnesium provides 125% 119% of the daily recommended value for this important mineral in just one tablet. Magnesium is essential for supporting bone health, and plays an important role in maintaining bone mineralization.* As a component in over 200 enzymes in the body, Magnesium is also involved in muscle contractions, nerve impulses, energy metabolism and protein formation.*

Supports Bone & Muscle Health*

Coated for Easy Swallowing

Suitable for Vegetarians

Non-GMO

Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.