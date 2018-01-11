Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Magnesium Tablets 500mg
100 ctUPC: 0007431205535
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
Nature’s Bounty Magnesium provides 125% 119% of the daily recommended value for this important mineral in just one tablet. Magnesium is essential for supporting bone health, and plays an important role in maintaining bone mineralization.* As a component in over 200 enzymes in the body, Magnesium is also involved in muscle contractions, nerve impulses, energy metabolism and protein formation.*
- Supports Bone & Muscle Health*
- Coated for Easy Swallowing
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.