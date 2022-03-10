Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Magnesium Tablets 500mg
200 ctUPC: 0007431253086
Product Details
- High potency
- Supports bone & muscle health*
- Coated For easy swallowing
- Laboratory tested guaranteed quality
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Value size
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Magnesium ( As Magnesium Oxide ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Citric , Titanium Dioxide Color , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
