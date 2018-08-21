Nature's Bounty Melatonin Tablets 1mg Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Melatonin Tablets 1mg Perspective: left
Nature's Bounty Melatonin Tablets 1mg Perspective: right
Nature's Bounty Melatonin Tablets 1mg

180 ctUPC: 0007431202832
Melatonin is a supplement that works in harmony with your natural sleep cycle to support a sound, tranquil sleep so you can awaken refreshed.* Melatonin is an excellent choice for people experiencing occasional sleeplessness, those experiencing jet lag, or anyone who just wishes to improve the quality of their sleep.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Calories0
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Melatonin , Dicalcium Phosphate , Vegetable Cellulose , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More