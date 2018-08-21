Nature's Bounty Melatonin Tablets 1mg
Product Details
Melatonin is a supplement that works in harmony with your natural sleep cycle to support a sound, tranquil sleep so you can awaken refreshed.* Melatonin is an excellent choice for people experiencing occasional sleeplessness, those experiencing jet lag, or anyone who just wishes to improve the quality of their sleep.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Melatonin , Dicalcium Phosphate , Vegetable Cellulose , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More