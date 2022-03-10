Nature's Bounty Milk Thistle Capsules 250mg
Product Details
Milk Thistle contains silymarin, which helps support health liver function.* In addition, Milk Thistle possesses antioxidant properties that may help fight cell-damaging free radicals in the body.* Free radicals can contribute to oxidative stress, which in turn may contribute to the premature aging of cells.*
- Standardized Extract
- Promotes Healthy Liver Function*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Thistle Seed Extract ( Silybum marianum ) . Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Dicalcium Phosphate , Gelatin . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More