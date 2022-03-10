Nature's Bounty Milk Thistle Capsules 250mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Nature's Bounty Milk Thistle Capsules 250mg

200 ctUPC: 0007431204549
Purchase Options

Product Details

Milk Thistle contains silymarin, which helps support health liver function.* In addition, Milk Thistle possesses antioxidant properties that may help fight cell-damaging free radicals in the body.* Free radicals can contribute to oxidative stress, which in turn may contribute to the premature aging of cells.*

  • Standardized Extract
  • Promotes Healthy Liver Function*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Thistle Seed Extract ( Silybum marianum ) . Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Dicalcium Phosphate , Gelatin . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More