Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty® Natural Orange Flavor Immune 24+ Effervescent Powder Packets 1000mg
14 ctUPC: 0007431200811
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
THE 24 HOUR DIFFERENCE.
Every dose of Immune 24 Hour + provides advanced, long-lasting immune support with 1,000 mg of Ester-C®.* Clinically studied to stay in your white blood cells for up to 24 hours, Ester-C® is the only Vitamin C with 24 hour immune support plus it gets in the body fast and keeps working.* Ester-C® lasts up to 2x longer than regular Vitamin C.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.