THE 24 HOUR DIFFERENCE.

Every dose of Immune 24 Hour + provides advanced, long-lasting immune support with 1,000 mg of Ester-C®.* Clinically studied to stay in your white blood cells for up to 24 hours, Ester-C® is the only Vitamin C with 24 hour immune support plus it gets in the body fast and keeps working.* Ester-C® lasts up to 2x longer than regular Vitamin C.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.