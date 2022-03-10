Nature's Bounty Odorless Fish Oil 1200mg
Product Details
Odor-less Fish Oil contains EPA and DHA, two Omega-3 fatty acids that help support and maintain the health of your cardiovascular and circulatory systems.
- Value Size
- 1200mg / 360 mg of Omega-3
- May Reduce Risk of Coronary Heart Disease
- Purified to Eliminate Mercury, PCBs & Dioxins
- Coated to Minimize Fish Burps
- Product of Peru
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oils , Provides : 720 Mg , of : Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , Comprising Of : EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Fatty Acids , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin . Contains 2% of : Acetylated Monoglycerides , Food Glaze , Mixed Natural Tocopherols , Polysorbate 80 , Potassiumsorbate ( Preservative ) , Sodium Alginate . .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More