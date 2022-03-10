Nature's Bounty Odorless Fish Oil 1200mg Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Odorless Fish Oil 1200mg

200 ctUPC: 0007431216878
Product Details

Odor-less Fish Oil contains EPA and DHA, two Omega-3 fatty acids that help support and maintain the health of your cardiovascular and circulatory systems.

  • Value Size
  • 1200mg / 360 mg of Omega-3
  • May Reduce Risk of Coronary Heart Disease
  • Purified to Eliminate Mercury, PCBs & Dioxins
  • Coated to Minimize Fish Burps
  • Product of Peru

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oils , Provides : 720 Mg , of : Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , Comprising Of : EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Fatty Acids , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin . Contains 2% of : Acetylated Monoglycerides , Food Glaze , Mixed Natural Tocopherols , Polysorbate 80 , Potassiumsorbate ( Preservative ) , Sodium Alginate . .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
