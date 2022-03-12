Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Potassium Gluconate 595 mg
100 ctUPC: 0007431201110
Product Details
- Supports Fluid Balance
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Suitable For Vegetarians
- Guaranteed Quality
- Laboratory Tested
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potassium Gluconate , Other Ingredients , : , Crospovidone , Silica , Vegetables Magnesium Stearate , Vegetables Stearic Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
