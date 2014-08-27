Nature's Bounty Quick Dissolve B-12 Tablets 500 mcg Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Quick Dissolve B-12 Tablets 500 mcg

100 ctUPC: 0007431203595
Product Details

Vitamin B-12 is essential for normal formation of blood cells and contributes to the health of the nervous system.*

  • Supports Energy Metabolism & Nervous System Health*
  • Sublingual
  • 500 mcg
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin B12 ( Cyanocobalamin ) . Other Ingredients : Mannitol , Vegetable Cellulose , Vegetable Stearic Acid . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Beet Juice Color , Crospovidone , Natural Cherry Flavor , Sucralose , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
