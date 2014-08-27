Nature's Bounty Quick Dissolve B-12 Tablets 500 mcg
Product Details
Vitamin B-12 is essential for normal formation of blood cells and contributes to the health of the nervous system.*
- Supports Energy Metabolism & Nervous System Health*
- Sublingual
- 500 mcg
- Suitable for Vegetarians
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin B12 ( Cyanocobalamin ) . Other Ingredients : Mannitol , Vegetable Cellulose , Vegetable Stearic Acid . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Beet Juice Color , Crospovidone , Natural Cherry Flavor , Sucralose , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More