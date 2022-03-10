Nature's Bounty Red Yeast Rice Capsules 600mg
Product Details
Red Yeast Rice has been a staple food of the traditional Chinese diet for centuries. Valued as a main food source, Red Yeast Rice can be a wonderful addition to your diet.* Each capsules contain 600 mg of Red Yeast Rice Powder.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Red Yeast Rice Powder ( Monascus Purpureus ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Rice Flour , Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More