Nature's Bounty Red Yeast Rice Capsules 600mg

120 ctUPC: 0007431206212
Red Yeast Rice has been a staple food of the traditional Chinese diet for centuries. Valued as a main food source, Red Yeast Rice can be a wonderful addition to your diet.* Each capsules contain 600 mg of Red Yeast Rice Powder.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Red Yeast Rice Powder ( Monascus Purpureus ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Rice Flour , Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
