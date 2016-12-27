Saw Palmetto is the leading herb for men’s health, especially in later years.* It has been traditionally used to support prostate and urinary health.*

Traditionally Used For Prostate and Urinary Health*

Whole Herb

Non-GMO

Gluten Free

No Preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.