Nature's Bounty Turmeric Capsules 450mg
Product Details
Turmeric is an herbal component with a long history of use in India. The active ingredients in Turmeric include beneficial flavonoids called Curcuminoids, which are plant-based antioxidants.* Antioxidants help fight cell-damaging free radicals in the body.* Free radicals contribute to oxidative stress, which in turn can lead to the premature aging of cells.
- 450mg Plus Turmeric Extract 50mg-Standardized for 95% Curcuminoids
- Supports Antioxidant Health*
- Laboratory Tested
- Non-GMO
- No Artificial Color, Flavor,Sweetener, or Preservatives
- No Sugar, Starch, Milk, Lactose, Soy, Gluten, Wheat, Yeast, Fish, or Sodium
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Gelatin . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Vegetable Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More