Nature's Bounty Turmeric Capsules 450mg

60 ctUPC: 0007431215417
Located in AISLE 32

Product Details

Turmeric is an herbal component with a long history of use in India. The active ingredients in Turmeric include beneficial flavonoids called Curcuminoids, which are plant-based antioxidants.* Antioxidants help fight cell-damaging free radicals in the body.* Free radicals contribute to oxidative stress, which in turn can lead to the premature aging of cells.

  • 450mg Plus Turmeric Extract 50mg-Standardized for 95% Curcuminoids
  • Supports Antioxidant Health*
  • Laboratory Tested
  • Non-GMO
  • No Artificial Color, Flavor,Sweetener, or Preservatives
  • No Sugar, Starch, Milk, Lactose, Soy, Gluten, Wheat, Yeast, Fish, or Sodium

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Gelatin . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Vegetable Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
