Turmeric is an herbal component with a long history of use in India. The active ingredients in Turmeric include beneficial flavonoids called Curcuminoids, which are plant-based antioxidants.* Antioxidants help fight cell-damaging free radicals in the body.* Free radicals contribute to oxidative stress, which in turn can lead to the premature aging of cells.

450mg Plus Turmeric Extract 50mg-Standardized for 95% Curcuminoids

Supports Antioxidant Health*

Laboratory Tested

Non-GMO

No Artificial Color, Flavor,Sweetener, or Preservatives

No Sugar, Starch, Milk, Lactose, Soy, Gluten, Wheat, Yeast, Fish, or Sodium

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.