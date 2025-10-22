Nature's Bounty Turmeric Extract Capsules 538mg
Product Details
Turmeric is an herbal component with a long history of use in India. The active ingredients in Turmeric include beneficial flavonoids called Curcuminoids, which are plant-based antioxidants. Antioxidants help fight cell-damaging free radicals in the body. Free radicals contribute to oxidative stress, which in turn can lead to the premature aging of cells.
Supports Antioxidant Health*Standardized ExtractNon-GMOGluten FreeNo Preservatives
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Root ) , Turmeric Extract ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Root ) , ( Standardized To Contain : Curcuminoids ) , Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( Piper Nigrum ) ( Fruit ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible