Nature's Bounty Turmeric Extract Capsules 538mg

45 ctUPC: 0007431255273
Located in AISLE 32

Product Details

Turmeric is an herbal component with a long history of use in India. The active ingredients in Turmeric include beneficial flavonoids called Curcuminoids, which are plant-based antioxidants. Antioxidants help fight cell-damaging free radicals in the body. Free radicals contribute to oxidative stress, which in turn can lead to the premature aging of cells.

Supports Antioxidant Health*Standardized ExtractNon-GMOGluten FreeNo Preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Turmeric ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Root ) , Turmeric Extract ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Root ) , ( Standardized To Contain : Curcuminoids ) , Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( Piper Nigrum ) ( Fruit ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More