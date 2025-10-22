Turmeric is an herbal component with a long history of use in India. The active ingredients in Turmeric include beneficial flavonoids called Curcuminoids, which are plant-based antioxidants. Antioxidants help fight cell-damaging free radicals in the body. Free radicals contribute to oxidative stress, which in turn can lead to the premature aging of cells.

Supports Antioxidant Health*Standardized ExtractNon-GMOGluten FreeNo Preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.