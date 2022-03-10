Vitamin D - the "Sunshine Vitamin" is an essential nutrient that the body creates by converting cholesterol in the body via sunshine.However, today's culture of cubicles, sunscreen, and near-round-the-clock indoor living minimizes our exposure to natural sunlight for the needed period of time for Vitamin D to form. Supplementing with Nature's Bounty Vitamin D3 is an easy way to increase your daily intake of this important nutrient.