Nature's Bounty Vitamin D2000 Softgels Twin Pack
Product Details
Vitamin D - the "Sunshine Vitamin" is an essential nutrient that the body creates by converting cholesterol in the body via sunshine.However, today's culture of cubicles, sunscreen, and near-round-the-clock indoor living minimizes our exposure to natural sunlight for the needed period of time for Vitamin D to form. Supplementing with Nature's Bounty Vitamin D3 is an easy way to increase your daily intake of this important nutrient.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D ( D3 Cholecalciferol ) . Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Corn Oil .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
