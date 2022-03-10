Nature's Bounty Vitamin D2000 Softgels Twin Pack Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Vitamin D2000 Softgels Twin Pack

300 ctUPC: 0007431230698
Product Details

Vitamin D - the "Sunshine Vitamin" is an essential nutrient that the body creates by converting cholesterol in the body via sunshine.However, today's culture of cubicles, sunscreen, and near-round-the-clock indoor living minimizes our exposure to natural sunlight for the needed period of time for Vitamin D to form. Supplementing with Nature's Bounty Vitamin D3 is an easy way to increase your daily intake of this important nutrient.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
150.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D ( D3 Cholecalciferol ) . Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Corn Oil .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

