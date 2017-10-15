Zinc is a versatile mineral that supports antioxidant health and is important for immune function. One vegetarian-friendly caplet a day contributes to carbohydrate, protein, fat, and energy metabolism, and helps promote wellness in key areas of reproductive health for men.

Supports immune system function

Suitable for vegetarians

Non-GMO

Gluten free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.