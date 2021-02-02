Hover to Zoom
Nature's Bounty Zinc Mixed Berry Flavored Gummies 30mg
70 ctUPC: 0007431200822
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
- Supports immune health*
- Laboratory tested
- No artificial flavors or sweeteners
- No milk or lactose
- No soy, wheat, starch, yeast, or gluten
- No fish
- Sodium free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.