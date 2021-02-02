Nature's Bounty Zinc Mixed Berry Flavored Gummies 30mg Perspective: front
Nature's Bounty Zinc Mixed Berry Flavored Gummies 30mg Perspective: left
Nature's Bounty Zinc Mixed Berry Flavored Gummies 30mg Perspective: right
Nature's Bounty Zinc Mixed Berry Flavored Gummies 30mg

70 ctUPC: 0007431200822
Located in AISLE 32

Product Details

  • Supports immune health*
  • Laboratory tested
  • No artificial flavors or sweeteners
  • No milk or lactose
  • No soy, wheat, starch, yeast, or gluten
  • No fish
  • Sodium free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.