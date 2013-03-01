Nature's Earthly Choice Italian Pearled Farro
Product Details
While Farro is a great source of both protein and fiber, what really sets this grain apart is its broad variety of uses. Farro is a softer grain, with a rice-like texture that absorbs the flavor of whatever it is cooked with, making it perfect for almost any meal: a hot breakfast cereal, a hearty soup, a zesty side-dish, and everything in between. Just add your favorite fruit, vegetables, and seasoning and enjoy! And because this farro is pearled (which removes the outer husk), it cooks in just minutes.
- USDA Organic
- 100% Whole Grain
- Excellent Source of Fiber
- Good Source of Protein
- Good Source of Iron
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Farro Wheat
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
