While Farro is a great source of both protein and fiber, what really sets this grain apart is its broad variety of uses. Farro is a softer grain, with a rice-like texture that absorbs the flavor of whatever it is cooked with, making it perfect for almost any meal: a hot breakfast cereal, a hearty soup, a zesty side-dish, and everything in between. Just add your favorite fruit, vegetables, and seasoning and enjoy! And because this farro is pearled (which removes the outer husk), it cooks in just minutes.

  • USDA Organic
  • 100% Whole Grain
  • Excellent Source of Fiber
  • Good Source of Protein
  • Good Source of Iron
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Farro Wheat

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
