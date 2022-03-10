Nature's Formulary Boswellia Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules
60 ctUPC: 0071756710015
Lifestyle suggestions:
- Individuals of dominant Vata Dosha are susceptible to joint conditions. Painful, cracking even arthritic joints are manifestations of Vata imbalances. Boswellia provides relief to stiff and painful joints.*
- Kapha individuals can have difficulty maintinaing fluid balance of the joints, sometimes exacerbated by weight. Boswellia helps Kapha types maintain fluid balance in the joints.*
- Vata types would do well to get a massage. They should prefer warm, moist foods, particularly when joints are impaired and in cold, dry climates.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Boswellia ( Boswellia Serrata ( Extract , from : Plant Resin , Standardized For , Boswellic Acids ) . Other Ingredients : Capsule ( Plant-derived Cellulose ) , Cellulose Powder ( Plant-derived ) , Magnesium Stearate , Silica . .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
