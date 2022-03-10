Ingredients

Guggul ( Commiphora Mukul ) ( Gum Resin Extract , Standardized For , Guggulsterones Type E And Z ) . Other Ingredients : Capsule ( Plant Derived Cellulose ) , Cellulose Powder ( Plant Derived ) , Magnesium Stearate , Silica . .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More