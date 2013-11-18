Nature's One Baby's Only Organic DHA & ARA Toddler Formula
Now using organic-compliant technology to help eliminate environmental toxins
Breast milk contains rich sources of DHA & ARA from phospholipids. Baby''s Only Organic now contains DHA & ARA lipids naturally derived from egg phospholipids achieving a more natural fatty acid profile. All other organic and conventional infant formulas use algae & fungus oils that are treated with hexane solvent, acid and bleach.
Nature''s One recognizes that breast milk is the best source of nutrition a mother can provide her baby. Therefore, Baby''s Only Organic is not intended for infants under 1-year of age unless specified by a healthcare professional.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil and/or Organic High Oleic Safflower Oil , Organic Soybean Oil , Organic Coconut Oil , Egg Lecithin ( Source of DHA & ARA ) , Organic Vanilla , Calcium Phosphate , Potassium Citrate , Calcium Ascorbate ( Vitamin C ) , Calcium Citrate , Taurine , Ferrous Sulfate , Inositol , Vitamin C Palmitate , D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Zinc Sulfate , Niacinamide , Vitamin A Palmitate , Calcium Pantothenate , Thiamin Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B1 ) , Copper Sulfate , Riboflavin ( Vit . B2 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vit . B6 ) , Folic Acid , Phylloquinone ( Vitamin K1 ) , Potassium Iodide , Sodium Selenate , Biotin , Vitamin D3 , Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) .
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More