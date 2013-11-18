We Make Organic Better™

Now using organic-compliant technology to help eliminate environmental toxins

Breast milk contains rich sources of DHA & ARA from phospholipids. Baby''s Only Organic now contains DHA & ARA lipids naturally derived from egg phospholipids achieving a more natural fatty acid profile. All other organic and conventional infant formulas use algae & fungus oils that are treated with hexane solvent, acid and bleach.

Nature''s One recognizes that breast milk is the best source of nutrition a mother can provide her baby. Therefore, Baby''s Only Organic is not intended for infants under 1-year of age unless specified by a healthcare professional.

