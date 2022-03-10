Nature's One Baby's Only Organic Whey Protein Dairy Toddler Formula Perspective: front
Nature's One Baby's Only Organic Whey Protein Dairy Toddler Formula

12.7 ozUPC: 0071651422927
We Make Organic Better™

By using safe, approved & gentle methods to help eliminate environmental toxins

Nature''s One® recognizes that breast milk is the best source of nutrition a mother can provide her baby. Therefore, Baby''s Only Organic® is intended for a toddler 1-year of age and older or as directed by a healthcare professional.

When transitioning from breast milk to a formula, a child may experience stooling issues. The use of whey as an additional protein may aid digestion and often results in softer stools. Baby''s Only Organic® includes Alpha-Linolenic and Linoleic Fatty Acids the human body converts to DHA & ARA. These fatty acids are found in breast milk and are important for brain and eye development.

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium25mg
Total Carbohydrate9g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar8g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Lactose , Organic Whey Powder , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic High Oleic Sunflower and/or Organic High Oleic Safflower Oil , Organic Soybean Oil , Organic Whey Protein Concentrate , Organic Coconut Oil , Organic Soy Lecithin , Calcium Phosphate , Calcium Ascorbate ( Vitamin C ) , Inositol , Ferrous Sulfate , Magnesium Oxide , Niacinamide , D-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Zinc Sulfate , Calcium Pantothenate , Biotin , Thiamin Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B1 ) , Vitamin A , Copper Sulfate , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Sodium Selenate , Manganese Sulfate , Vitamin B12 , Folic Acid , Vitamin D3 , Phytonadione ( Vitamin K1 ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
