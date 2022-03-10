Nature's One Baby's Only Organic Whey Protein Dairy Toddler Formula
Product Details
By using safe, approved & gentle methods to help eliminate environmental toxins
Nature''s One® recognizes that breast milk is the best source of nutrition a mother can provide her baby. Therefore, Baby''s Only Organic® is intended for a toddler 1-year of age and older or as directed by a healthcare professional.
When transitioning from breast milk to a formula, a child may experience stooling issues. The use of whey as an additional protein may aid digestion and often results in softer stools. Baby''s Only Organic® includes Alpha-Linolenic and Linoleic Fatty Acids the human body converts to DHA & ARA. These fatty acids are found in breast milk and are important for brain and eye development.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Lactose , Organic Whey Powder , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic High Oleic Sunflower and/or Organic High Oleic Safflower Oil , Organic Soybean Oil , Organic Whey Protein Concentrate , Organic Coconut Oil , Organic Soy Lecithin , Calcium Phosphate , Calcium Ascorbate ( Vitamin C ) , Inositol , Ferrous Sulfate , Magnesium Oxide , Niacinamide , D-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Zinc Sulfate , Calcium Pantothenate , Biotin , Thiamin Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B1 ) , Vitamin A , Copper Sulfate , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Sodium Selenate , Manganese Sulfate , Vitamin B12 , Folic Acid , Vitamin D3 , Phytonadione ( Vitamin K1 ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
