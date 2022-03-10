We Make Organic Better™

Nature''s One® recognizes that breast milk is the best source of nutrition a mother can provide her baby. Therefore, Baby''s Only Organic® is intended for a toddler 1-year of age and older or as directed by a healthcare professional.

When transitioning from breast milk to a formula, a child may experience stooling issues. The use of whey as an additional protein may aid digestion and often results in softer stools. Baby''s Only Organic® includes Alpha-Linolenic and Linoleic Fatty Acids the human body converts to DHA & ARA. These fatty acids are found in breast milk and are important for brain and eye development.