Nature's Own® 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: front
Nature's Own® 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: left
Nature's Own® 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: right
Nature's Own® 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: top
Nature's Own® 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: bottom
Nature's Own® 100% Whole Grain Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007225002523
Product Details

Our breads are never made with any artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. To demand any less just wouldn't be in our nature.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Yeast, Brown Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Flax Seed, Whole Rye Flour, Salt, Rolled Oats, Soybean Oil, Barley Flakes, Triticale Flour, Cultured Wheat Flour, Sunflower Seed, Vinegar, Monoglycerides, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Wheat Starch, Whole Amaranth, Hulled Whole Millet, Whole Khorasan Wheat Flour, Whole Brown Rice Flour, Whole Buckwheat Flour, Whole Milled Corn, Whole Spelt Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Calcium Sulfate.Topped With Whole Amaranth Seed, Flaxseed and Wheat Bran

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
