Nature's Own® 100% Whole Wheat Sliced Bread
Goodness is in Our Nature! At Nature's Own, we pride ourselves on doing things the way we believe they ought to be done. Which is why we promise that our breads are never made with any artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. After all, we live by our pledge – if we wouldn't serve it to our family we would never serve it to yours. To demand any less just wouldn't be in our nature.
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Brown Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Salt, Monoglycerides, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Soybean Oil, Vinegar, Cultured Wheat Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
