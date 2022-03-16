Nature's Own® 100% Whole Wheat Sliced Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Own® 100% Whole Wheat Sliced Bread Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Own® 100% Whole Wheat Sliced Bread Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Own® 100% Whole Wheat Sliced Bread Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Nature's Own® 100% Whole Wheat Sliced Bread Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Nature's Own® 100% Whole Wheat Sliced Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007225003712
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Goodness is in Our Nature! At Nature's Own, we pride ourselves on doing things the way we believe they ought to be done. Which is why we promise that our breads are never made with any artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. After all, we live by our pledge – if we wouldn't serve it to our family we would never serve it to yours. To demand any less just wouldn't be in our nature.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Niacin0.9mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Riboflavin0.04mg4%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Brown Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Salt, Monoglycerides, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Soybean Oil, Vinegar, Cultured Wheat Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More