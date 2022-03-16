Ingredients

Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Yeast, Soy Flour, Butter* (Made from Milk), Monoglycerides, Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Calcium Sulfate, Cultured Wheat Flour, Vinegar, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Calcium Carbonate.*A Trivial Source of Cholesterol

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More