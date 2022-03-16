Nature's Own® Butterbread Perspective: front
Nature's Own® Butterbread Perspective: left
Nature's Own® Butterbread Perspective: right
Nature's Own® Butterbread Perspective: top
Nature's Own® Butterbread Perspective: bottom
Nature's Own® Butterbread

20 ozUPC: 0007225004919
Our breads are never made with any artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. To demand any less just wouldn't be in our nature.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin1.4mg8%
Potassium0mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Yeast, Soy Flour, Butter* (Made from Milk), Monoglycerides, Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Calcium Sulfate, Cultured Wheat Flour, Vinegar, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Calcium Carbonate.*A Trivial Source of Cholesterol

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

