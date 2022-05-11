Nature's Own® Honey Wheat Sliced Bread Perspective: front
Nature's Own® Honey Wheat Sliced Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007225003706
Product Details

Our breads are never made with any artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. To demand any less just wouldn't be in our nature.

Wheat and whole grains are nutritious and delicious! Nature's Own® offers a wide range of tastes, textures, and nutritional benefits. To include whole grain and whole wheat in your diet, explore product options like Honey Wheat as a source of whole grains.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin1.3mg8%
Potassium0mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Yeast, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Soybean Oil, Soy Flour, Calcium Sulfate, Monoglycerides, Enzymes, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Calcium Carbonate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
