Nature's Own® Honey Wheat Sliced Bread
Product Details
Our breads are never made with any artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup. To demand any less just wouldn't be in our nature.
Wheat and whole grains are nutritious and delicious! Nature's Own® offers a wide range of tastes, textures, and nutritional benefits. To include whole grain and whole wheat in your diet, explore product options like Honey Wheat as a source of whole grains.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Yeast, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Soybean Oil, Soy Flour, Calcium Sulfate, Monoglycerides, Enzymes, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Calcium Carbonate
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More