Nature's Own® Life Honey Wheat Bread
Product Details
We have worked incredibly hard to deliver a great tasting 40 calorie per slice honey wheat bread that is also Keto Friendly. This bread is easy on the taste buds and waistlines alike. We think you are going to really like it. Go ahead – Live the Good Life. We believe in getting the most out of life. From the foods we eat to the breads we make, we want our products to not only be delicious to the last bite but also deliver on some very specific dietary choices.
- No artificial preservatives, colors or flavors
- Excellent source of fiber. 3 times the fiber of enriched honey wheat bread
- 40 calories per slice
- 0 grams of trans fat
- Low fat
- No cholesterol
- 35% less sodium compared to enriched honey wheat bread
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cellulose, Wheat Gluten, Whole Wheat Flour, Yeast, Honey, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Sugar, Wheat Bran, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Vinegar, Guar Gum, Citric Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid, Calcium Sulfate, Soy Lecithin, Enzymes, Niacin, Iron (Ferrous Sulfate), Thiamin Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Natamycin (To Retard Spoilage)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
