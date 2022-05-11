Ingredients

Water, Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cellulose, Wheat Gluten, Whole Wheat Flour, Yeast, Honey, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Sugar, Wheat Bran, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Vinegar, Guar Gum, Citric Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid, Calcium Sulfate, Soy Lecithin, Enzymes, Niacin, Iron (Ferrous Sulfate), Thiamin Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Natamycin (To Retard Spoilage)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More