Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns
Product Details
Bon Appetit At Nature's Own®, we pride ourselves on doing things the way we believe they ought to be done. So, when we set out to create a brioche style hot dog roll recipe your family would love, we knew it had to be perfectly crafted. Our bakers worked tirelessly to come up with a delicious, buttery bun with a subtle sweetness that would be the perfect way to elevate their own family’s backyard grilling favorites. Because to offer anything less just wouldn't be in our nature.
- New Artisan Brioche Hot Dog Bun
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Sugar , Yeast , Wheat Gluten , Butter ( Made , from : , Milk ) , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Each Of : the Following : Salt , Cultured Wheat Flour , Sunflower Lecithin , Monocalcium Phosphate , Calcium Sulfate , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower Oil , Canola Oil , Soybean Oil ) , Corn Maltodextrin , Vegetable Proteins ( Pea Protein , Potato Protein , Faba Bean Protein ) , Enzymes , Annatto , Turmeric , Corn Dextrose , Ascorbic Acid , Corn Starch , Durum Wheat Flour .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
