Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns
Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns
Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns
Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns
Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns
Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns
Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hot Dog Buns

8 ct / 16 ozUPC: 0007225002524
Bon Appetit At Nature's Own®, we pride ourselves on doing things the way we believe they ought to be done. So, when we set out to create a brioche style hot dog roll recipe your family would love, we knew it had to be perfectly crafted. Our bakers worked tirelessly to come up with a delicious, buttery bun with a subtle sweetness that would be the perfect way to elevate their own family’s backyard grilling favorites. Because to offer anything less just wouldn't be in our nature.

  • New Artisan Brioche Hot Dog Bun

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol2.5mg1%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate29g10%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar6g
Protein5g
Potassium50mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unbleached Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Sugar , Yeast , Wheat Gluten , Butter ( Made , from : , Milk ) , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Each Of : the Following : Salt , Cultured Wheat Flour , Sunflower Lecithin , Monocalcium Phosphate , Calcium Sulfate , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower Oil , Canola Oil , Soybean Oil ) , Corn Maltodextrin , Vegetable Proteins ( Pea Protein , Potato Protein , Faba Bean Protein ) , Enzymes , Annatto , Turmeric , Corn Dextrose , Ascorbic Acid , Corn Starch , Durum Wheat Flour .

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.