Ingredients

Unbleached Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Sugar , Yeast , Wheat Gluten , Butter ( Made , from : , Milk ) , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Each Of : the Following : Salt , Cultured Wheat Flour , Sunflower Lecithin , Monocalcium Phosphate , Calcium Sulfate , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower Oil , Canola Oil , Soybean Oil ) , Corn Maltodextrin , Vegetable Proteins ( Pea Protein , Potato Protein , Faba Bean Protein ) , Enzymes , Annatto , Turmeric , Corn Dextrose , Ascorbic Acid , Corn Starch , Durum Wheat Flour .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

