Nature's Own® Perfectly Crafted Thick Sliced Brioche Style Bread

22 ozUPC: 0007225002131
Product Details

Our latest bread recipe offers thicker cut slices with a flour dusted artisan style finish, because to offer anything less just wouldn't be in our nature.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Mango Puree, Wheat Gluten, Butter* (Made from Milk), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Yeast, Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Calcium Sulfate, Vinegar, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin. *A Trivial Source of Cholesterol

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.