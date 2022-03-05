Ingredients

Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Mango Puree, Wheat Gluten, Butter* (Made from Milk), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Yeast, Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Calcium Sulfate, Vinegar, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin. *A Trivial Source of Cholesterol

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More