Nature's Own® Sugar Free 100% Whole Grain Bread
Product Details
At Nature's Own®, we believe in getting the most out of life. From the foods we eat to the breads we make, we want our products to not only be delicious to the last bite, but also deliver on some very specific dietary choices. That's why our new line of Nature's Own Life™ breads is designed to do just that. Great tasting breads like our... Sugar Free: 100% Whole Grain Heart Healthy*. So you're watching your sugar intake, you are in luck. We know it's hard to believe, but we're 100% for real – this great tasting loaf of bread is sugar free and still packed full of those amazing, awesome whole grains you love. Go ahead – Live the Good. Life.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Maltitol, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Butter* (Made from Milk), Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Vinegar, Monocalcium Phosphate, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More