Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Maltitol, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Butter* (Made from Milk), Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Vinegar, Monocalcium Phosphate, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

