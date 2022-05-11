Nature's Own® Sugar Free 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: front
Nature's Own® Sugar Free 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: back
Nature's Own® Sugar Free 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: left
Nature's Own® Sugar Free 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: right
Nature's Own® Sugar Free 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: top
Nature's Own® Sugar Free 100% Whole Grain Bread Perspective: bottom
Nature's Own® Sugar Free 100% Whole Grain Bread

16 ozUPC: 0007225001767
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

At Nature's Own®, we believe in getting the most out of life. From the foods we eat to the breads we make, we want our products to not only be delicious to the last bite, but also deliver on some very specific dietary choices. That's why our new line of Nature's Own Life™ breads is designed to do just that. Great tasting breads like our... Sugar Free: 100% Whole Grain Heart Healthy*. So you're watching your sugar intake, you are in luck. We know it's hard to believe, but we're 100% for real – this great tasting loaf of bread is sugar free and still packed full of those amazing, awesome whole grains you love. Go ahead – Live the Good. Life.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium65mg6%
Iron0.7mg4%
Niacin1mg6%
Riboflavin0.04mg4%
Thiamin0.08mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Maltitol, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Butter* (Made from Milk), Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Vinegar, Monocalcium Phosphate, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.