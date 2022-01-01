Nature'S Path Regular Steel Cut Oatmeal Is Made With 100% Whole Grain Oats. Regular Steel Cut Oatmeal Has A Nutty Flavor And Chewy Texture. Our Oatmeal Has 5 G. Of Protein And 4 G. Of Fiber Per Serving. Regular Steel Cut Is Made With Kosher Ingredients That Are Non-Gmo Project Verified And Vegan Friendly. We Use Usda Organic Certified Grains. See Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens. Includes One Box Of 8 Regular Steel Cut Oatmeal Packets. Think Of The Organic Seal On This Package As A Guarantee. At Nature'S Path, We'Ve Always Been Organic. We'Ve Been Involved In The Organic Movement Since 1967, And Now 3 Generations Are Represented In Our Independent, Family Run Company.